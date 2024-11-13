HCMC’s officials pay visits to people, soldiers on Hon Doc Island

On November 13, as part of their official visit to the islands in the Southwest Sea, the HCMC delegation visited Hon Doc Island in Ha Tien City, Kien Giang Province, and presented gifts to the soldiers stationed there.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc (C) offers Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space to the Radar Station 625. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation was led by Rear Admiral Pham Nhu Xuan, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy, and Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc and 167 delegates from the city.

Speaking at the meeting, Captain Nguyen Tuan Anh, head of the Radar Station 625 of Battalion 551 under the Naval Region 5 said that despite facing difficulties and hardships, soldiers have always tried their best to achieve excellence in accomplishing all missions, and have worked closely with local authorities and residents to fight and protect the national sovereignty over seas and islands.

HCMC's delegation presents gifts to officials, soldiers, and people on the island. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the city’s delegation extended early Lunar New Year greetings to the officials, soldiers, and people on Hon Doc Island, and presented gifts from the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front, and the Party Committee and the Vietnam People's Navy High Command to the officers and soldiers of Radar Station 625, and handed over essential supplies to disadvantaged people on the island.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc (4th, R) and delegates offer water purifiers to soldiers of the Radar Station 625. (Photo: SGGP)

Hon Doc Island covers an area of about 11 square kilometers and is located nearly 20 kilometers from the mainland. Hon Doc is also known as Hon Tre Lon (Big Bamboo Island) and Dao Hai Tac (Pirate Island). Hon Doc is part of the Hai Tac (Pirate) Archipelago in Tien Hai Island Commune, Ha Tien City, Kien Giang Province. The island is also rich in marine resources with high economic value and is home to many beautiful beaches. Currently, the island commune has more than 480 households with a population of over 1,900 people. The islanders mainly depend on fishing and services for part of their livelihood.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh