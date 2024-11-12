HCMC’s officials visit soldiers, locals on DK1 Platform, Tho Chau Island

Within the framework of a working trip to island of the country’s southwestern sea, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation visited and offered gifts to soldiers stationed on DK1/10 Platform and Tho Chau Island in Kien Giang Province on November 11.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc (4th, R) and delegates offer water purifiers to soldiers of the Radar Station 610. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation was led by Rear Admiral Pham Nhu Xuan, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy, and Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc and 167 delegates from the city.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union Tran Thu Ha expressed her joy at the improved living standards of the local people, and the facilities and works which were built to serve soldiers and residents on Tho Chau Island.

Despite facing difficulties and hardships, soldiers have always tried their best to complete the assigned tasks and have accompanied fishermen to fight and protect the national sovereignty over seas and islands, Captain Hoang Cong Hieu, Head of the Radar Station 610 of Battalion 551 under the Naval Regions 5 said.

On this occasion, the city’s delegation presented gifts from the Party Committee, government, and people of HCMC to the officers and soldiers of Regiment 152 under Military Zone 9, Radar Station 610 and the Lighthouse Station, the Naval Regions 4, the Party Committee and People's Committee of Tho Chau Commune, and families under preferential treatment policy on Tho Chau Island.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers gifts to soldiers on the DK1/10 platform. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the delegation paid visits to soldiers on the DK1/10 platform. The visit helped delegates look beyond the numerous difficulties of officers and soldiers on duty on the offshore platform.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc highly appreciated the efforts of the steadfast soldiers in overcoming challenges to fulfill their missions.

Speaking at the meeting, Captain Nguyen Dinh Duc, Commander of DK1/10 Platform said that the offshore platform was built in 1994 and located on the territorial waters of Ca Mau Province.

Over the passing time, the place has received the concerns of leaders at all levels and the people nationwide, especially the attention of HCMC's leaders and people who often pay visits and present meaningful gifts serving the soldiers' life and training works at sea and encourage their spirit. The offshore platform has become a symbol firmly affirming Vietnam's sovereignty milestone at sea over the past 35 years.

Images of the visits:

The HCMC's delegation presents gifts to the locals on Tho Chau Island. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space on the Radar Station 610 (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union Tran Thu Ha (3rd, R) offers gifts to soldiers on Tho Chau Island. (Photo: SGGP)

Rear Admiral Pham Nhu Xuan (C), Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy offers gifts to soldiers on the DK1/10 platform. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC Farmers' Association Le Minh Dung (L) hands over presents to soldiers on the DK1/10 platform. (Photo: SGGP)

Presenting gifts to soldiers on the DK1/10 platform (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC's delegates give the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space to soldiers on the DK1/10 platform. (Photo: SGGP)

Th HCMC's 115 Emergency Center, Dermatology Hospital, HCMC Medical and Pharmaceutical University Hospital, Hoc Mon District’s General Hospital and the HCMC Ear-Nose-Throat Hospital hand over essential medicines and medical supplies to soldiers on the DK1/10 platform. (Photo: SGGP)

By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh