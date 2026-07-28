HCMC to host walk for Agent Orange victims with 5,000 participants

Ho Chi Minh City will hold its 2026 "For Agent Orange/Dioxin Victims" walk on August 2, drawing an expected 5,000 participants to raise public awareness and support for those affected by Agent Orange.

At the press brief on 2026 "For Agent Orange/Dioxin Victims" walk

2026 "For Agent Orange/Dioxin Victims" walk is scheduled to take place on the morning of August 2 along Nguyen Hue Walking Street in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, with an expected 5,000 participants.

The Ho Chi Minh City Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin announced the event on the morning of July 28.

Maj. Gen. Nguyen Hong Son, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin, said the walk commemorates the 65th anniversary of the Agent Orange disaster in Vietnam (August 10, 1961-August 10, 2026). It also honors the victims of the disaster and expresses gratitude to organizations and individuals that have supported efforts to care for Agent Orange/dioxin victims.

The walk, which is expected to attract 5,000 participants, will take place on the morning of August 2 at Nguyen Hue Walking Street. The association has organized the event for many years to promote solidarity, social responsibility, and a compassionate community.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin, statistics show that about 4.8 million Vietnamese people were exposed to Agent Orange/dioxin. The consequences have left millions suffering from congenital disabilities, illnesses, and severe long-term health effects, with some cases continuing to affect the third and fourth generations.

Agent Orange/dioxin victims receive gifts

Ho Chi Minh City is currently home to about 30,000 Agent Orange victims. These individuals require not only material assistance but also empathy and support from the wider community.

Over the past 20 years, the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin has carried out numerous programs to support victims, including building and repairing charity houses, providing medical examinations and treatment, rehabilitation services, wheelchairs, scholarships, livelihood assistance, and production capital.

In the coming years, the association aims to change society's perception of Agent Orange victims from people in need of assistance to active, confident individuals who can serve as "sources of inspiration" through improved healthcare, rehabilitation, vocational training, employment support, and greater opportunities for community integration.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan