Ho Chi Minh City leader pays tribute to 90-year-old female war veteran

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City on June 9 visited and extended longevity wishes to a 90-year-old female war veteran in celebration of the 85th anniversary of Vietnam Elderly Day (June 6,1941-2026).

The delegation led by Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, paid a visit to extend longevity wishes to Ms. Nguyen Thi Nghiep, born in 1936, residing in Can Gio Commune, Ho Chi Minh City.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Nghiep, a war invalid and former political prisoner, receives a longevity certificate from the leader of the HCMC Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission as part of activities marking the 85th anniversary of Vietnam Elderly Day. (Photo: SGGP/ Cam Nuong)

She is a war invalid, the wife of a fallen soldier and a former political prisoner during the resistance war. She currently receives benefits and support policies designated for war invalids, relatives of martyrs, former imprisoned revolutionaries and individuals who rendered meritorious service to the nation.

During the visit, Mr. Duong Anh Duc warmly inquired about her health and daily life and extended his gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions she and her family made to the struggle for national liberation and national development.

He wished the war veteran good health, longevity, and happiness, expressing hope that she would continue to serve as a role model for younger generations.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc and members of the delegation pose for a commemorative photo with Ms. Nguyen Thi Nghiep and her family after presenting longevity wishes, flowers and gifts in recognition of her contributions to the nation. (Photo: SGGP/ Cam Nuong)

He also urged local authorities to continue improving care for senior citizens, ensuring better material and spiritual support so that older residents can enjoy healthy, fulfilling and happy lives.

By Cam Nuong- Translated by Huyen Huong