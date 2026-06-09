Ho Chi Minh City leader pays tribute to 90-year-old female war veteran

The delegation led by Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, paid a visit to extend longevity wishes to Ms. Nguyen Thi Nghiep, born in 1936, residing in Can Gio Commune, Ho Chi Minh City.
She is a war invalid, the wife of a fallen soldier and a former political prisoner during the resistance war. She currently receives benefits and support policies designated for war invalids, relatives of martyrs, former imprisoned revolutionaries and individuals who rendered meritorious service to the nation.
During the visit, Mr. Duong Anh Duc warmly inquired about her health and daily life and extended his gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions she and her family made to the struggle for national liberation and national development.
He wished the war veteran good health, longevity, and happiness, expressing hope that she would continue to serve as a role model for younger generations.
He also urged local authorities to continue improving care for senior citizens, ensuring better material and spiritual support so that older residents can enjoy healthy, fulfilling and happy lives.