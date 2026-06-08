HCMC Fatherland Front Committee Chairman visits seniors to mark Elderly Day

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee today visited and extended longevity wishes to prominent 90-year-old residents in commemoration of the 85th anniversary of Vietnam Elderly Day (June 6-2026).

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc met with Ms. Nguyen Thi Trai, born in 1936, in Binh Tay Ward who has been a member of the Communist Party for 55 years and remains actively involved in the local Elderly Association.

During the visit to Nguyen Thi Trai's house in Binh Tay Ward, Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc wishes the elderly woman good health (Photo: Dung Phuong)

The Chairman also visited senior man Phuong Van Tong, born in 1936. Mr. Tong was recognized for his four decades of commitment to the local traditional confectionery trade, playing a vital role in preserving and promoting the city's culinary heritage.

Speaking at both visits, Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc inquired about the daily routines and health of the seniors, emphasizing that the elderly are a "precious asset" to their families and society. He noted that the tradition of visiting and honoring seniors reflects the commitment of the city’s leadership and its citizens to supporting and valuing the older generation.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents ceritificate of merit to Mr. Phuong Van Tong (Photo: Dung Phuong)

The Chairman expressed his deep appreciation for the lifelong contributions of both senior citizens Nguyen Thi Trai and Phuong Van Tong. He lauded their dedication throughout their careers and their ongoing roles in raising future generations to become productive citizens who contribute to the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Closing the visit, Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended his best wishes for their continued health and happiness, encouraging both seniors to remain guiding lights and role models for their families and the community.

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By Thu Huong - Translated by Anh Quan