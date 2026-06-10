Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC officials pay tribute to outstanding senior citizens

SGGPO

A delegation of HCMC officials, on June 10, visited and extended birthday wishes to outstanding senior citizens celebrating their 90th birthdays, as part of activities marking the Traditional Day of Vietnamese Elderly.

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Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, asks about the health and well-being of Tran Hoan.

The delegation was led by Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and Head of its Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization.

During a visit to Tran Hoan, 90, residing in Nha Be Commune, Mr. Duong Anh Duc conveyed his best wishes and praised the retiree's contributions to the community. He worked as a teacher at the Can Tho Technical Workers School from 1978 to 1993. After retirement, the man remained actively involved in local affairs, including serving on a residential management board.

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Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, presents gifts from city leaders to Tran Hoan and his family.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc expressed his delight at Mr. Tran Hoan's good health and sharp mind, recognizing him as a role model for younger generations. He wished the senior citizen continued happiness, good health, and many more years with his family.

Moved by the visit, Mr. Tran Hoan thanked the delegation and shared that he has always believed in continuing to work and contribute to society as long as his health permits. He also expressed satisfaction with HCMC's development and appreciation for the care and support provided to elderly residents by local authorities.

The delegation later visited Doan Thi Toi, 90, residing in Tan Thuan Ward. She lives with her daughter, who serves as vice chairwoman of the ward's Elderly Association. Mrs. Doan Thi Toi and her family have consistently complied with Party guidelines, State policies and laws, and local regulations.

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Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, extends birthday wishes to Mrs. Doan Thi Toi.

At her home, Mr. Duong Anh Duc inquired about her health and daily life while expressing respect for senior citizens, whom he described as invaluable sources of moral support within families and communities. He wished her continued health and happiness and called on local authorities and family members to further ensure the material and spiritual well-being of elderly residents across the city.

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The HCMC leadership delegation and Tan Thuan Ward officials pose for a commemorative photo with Mrs. Doan Thi Toi and her family.
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By Thu Hoai – Translated by Thuy Doan

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HCMC leaders Traditional Day of Vietnamese Elderly outstanding senior citizens

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