HCMC People's Committee Party delegation pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

The delegation of the Party Committee of the HCMC People's Committee offered flowers in tribute to Uncle Ho at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument Park on July 29.

The delegation of the Party Committee of the HCMC People's Committee offers flowers in tribute to Uncle Ho at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument Park on July 29. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit marked the opening of the 2026 “Following Uncle Ho's Footsteps” program under the theme “Proud of 50 Years of the City Bearing the Name of Beloved President Ho Chi Minh.”

The event was held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh officially being renamed Ho Chi Minh City in honor of President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976 – July 2, 2026), as well as the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2026). It also served as a meaningful occasion to recognize and honor outstanding collectives and individuals for their exemplary implementation of the Politburo's Directive No. 05-CT/TW on promoting the study and following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality, and lifestyle.

At the ceremony, the delegation of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee laid flowers and observed a minute of silence in memory of President Ho Chi Minh, expressing their profound gratitude for his immense contributions to the nation.

Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Thanh Xuan, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Thanh Xuan, said the 2026 “Following Uncle Ho's Footsteps” program is being held shortly after the Politburo issued Directive No. 07-CT/TW on promoting the study and practice of Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, methodology, and leadership style in the new stage of national development.

She said the directive calls on the entire political system to deepen the study and practice of Ho Chi Minh's thought and example, ensuring that such efforts move beyond awareness, sentiment, or short-term campaigns to become an integral part of every cadre's and Party member's self-discipline, reflected in concrete actions, tangible outcomes, and measurable results.

The Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also encouraged participants in the journey to continue upholding their sense of responsibility, preserving the integrity and exemplary conduct expected of Party members and public officials, and further spreading the values of studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's example across their agencies, units, and daily work.

Following the flower-offering and merit-reporting ceremony, the delegation departs for Con Dao Special Zone. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the delegates participating in the journey, Le Quoc Dung, Director of the Di An Branch of the Ho Chi Minh City Social Security Agency, delivered a merit report before the President Ho Chi Minh Monument, highlighting the outstanding achievements of exemplary collectives and individuals in implementing the Politburo's Directive No. 05-CT/TW.

Following the flower-offering and merit-reporting ceremony, the delegation departed for Con Dao Special Zone to continue the series of activities under the 2026 “Following Uncle Ho's Footsteps” program.

By Le Thoa, Ngo Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh