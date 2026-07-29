Nearly 98,500 HCMC officials, Party members attend national teleconference

On July 29, the Politburo and the Secretariat convened a nationwide conference to study, disseminate, thoroughly grasp, and implement the Resolution of the 3rd session of the 14th Party Central Committee.

Former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung (R) and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the conference at the Ho Chi Minh City venue were former State President Nguyen Minh Triet, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, and former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen.

Also attending the conference were Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong and Van Thi Bach Tuyet.

The conference was also attended by former leaders of the Party, the State, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front; incumbent and former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City; members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, members of the Municipal Party Committee, leaders of Party agencies, and heads of municipal departments and agencies.

Delegates attend the conference at the Ho Chi Minh City venue. (Photo: SGGP)

The conference was held in a hybrid format, combining in-person and online participation. It was linked from the main venue at the Dien Hong Hall of the National Assembly Building to venues at central Party and State agencies, ministries, agencies, localities, and other agencies and units nationwide. The event was also broadcast live on Vietnam Television (VTV) and the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

In Ho Chi Minh City, the conference was connected to 1,547 local venues across the city, with nearly 98,500 officials and Party members participating in the study of the resolution.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (R), Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong (L), and former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies, presented two thematic reports, including the Resolution on renewing Vietnam's development model and the Resolution on building and developing Vietnam into a strong maritime nation.

General Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, delivered presentations on the Resolution on building a disciplined, safe, civilized, harmonious, and developed society and the Resolution on the national security strategy.

Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister, Pham Gia Tuc, presented two thematic reports, including the Resolution on the guiding principles and orientation for amendments to the Land Law and other related legislation, and the Conclusion on environmental protection and proactive climate change response in the new era.

Former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung (L) and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc

Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, presented two thematic reports, including the Conclusion on further improving and ensuring the effective operation of the overall organizational model of the political system and the two-tier local government model, and the amendments and supplements to Regulation No. 20-QD/TW, dated April 8, 2026, issued by the Party Central Committee on the implementation of the Party Statutes.

Participants also heard a presentation by Mr. Tran Sy Thanh, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission, on the regulations governing acts prohibited for Party members.

Former President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Huynh Dam (C), Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh (L), and Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc (R)

Former Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (R), former Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha (C), and Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet

Former President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Huynh Dam (L) and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (R) speaks with delegates ahead of the conference.

Delegates attend the conference at the Ho Chi Minh City venue. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong

Delegates attend the conference at the Ho Chi Minh City venue. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the conference at the Ho Chi Minh City venue. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the conference at the Ho Chi Minh City venue. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the conference at the Ho Chi Minh City venue. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the conference at the Ho Chi Minh City venue. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh - Translated by Kim Khanh