HCMC tightens oversight of street and public facility naming

Ho Chi Minh City has ordered stricter enforcement against unauthorized street naming and renaming while expanding its database of names for roads and public facilities.

A household in Binh Chanh Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, is assigned and given a new house number after the implementation of a two-tier local government system. Photo: Thanh Hien

Ho Chi Minh City authorities are tightening oversight of how streets and public facilities are named and renamed. Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong has signed a directive relaying instructions from the chairman of the City People’s Committee, calling for stronger state management in this area.

According to the order, people’s committees at all wards, communes, and special zone must carry out regular inspections to detect and correct unauthorized naming or renaming of streets. They are also tasked with ensuring that street name signs comply with official regulations.

The directive further requires committees in communes to investigate and clarify the responsibilities of organizations and individuals involved in violations. They must either handle these cases directly or recommend that higher authorities take disciplinary action.

This move underscores the city’s effort to maintain consistency and legality in the management of street names and public signage, aiming to prevent confusion and safeguard administrative order.

In addition, the people's committees in communes, wards and the special zone are instructed to proactively coordinate with the Department of Culture and Sports to review and update information, and propose adding the names of notable figures, historical figures, historical events, and prominent places to the city's database of street and public facility names.

The Department of Culture and Sports has been tasked with continuing to review, study, and advise on updating and expanding the city's database of street and public facility names, ensuring that it fully reflects and promotes the historical, cultural, and traditional values associated with notable figures, historical personalities, historical events, and landmarks across the city.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan