Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s leader extends longevity wishes to elderly

SGGPO

Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Le Quoc Phong visited and extended greetings to Mr. Nguyen Van Tan, 90, an elderly person in Phuoc Thanh Commune, on June 8.

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Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Le Quoc Phong (2nd, L) extends greetings to Mr. Nguyen Van Tan, 90, an elderly person in Phuoc Thanh Commune (2nd, R), on June 8. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit is one of the activities that are held in celebration of the 85th anniversary of the Vietnamese Elderly Traditional Day (June 6, 1941 – June 6, 2026) in the city.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City leadership, Mr. Le Quoc Phong warmly inquired about Mr. Nguyen Van Tan’s health, daily life, and family situation.

The Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee wished Mr. Nguyen Van Tan continued good health, happiness, and longevity with his children and grandchildren, expressing his hope that he would remain a source of spiritual support and an exemplary role model for future generations in the family.

Mr. Nguyen Van Tan is a recipient of the social retirement allowance. He and his family have consistently set a good example in adhering to the Party’s guidelines and policies, as well as the State’s laws and regulations.

By Van Minh - Translated by Kim Khanh

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extends longevity wishes elderly 85th anniversary of the Vietnamese Elderly Traditional Day Ho Chi Minh City

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