HCMC seeks broader cooperation with Thailand, Cambodia, Philippines

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang on July 28 reaffirmed the city's commitment to strengthening ties with Thailand, Cambodia, and the Philippines through closer economic, diplomatic, and practical cooperation.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang held separate meetings with Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya and a delegation of Thai business leaders, newly appointed Cambodian Consul General in HCMC Luon Bunvadh, and newly appointed Philippine Consul General Querobine Deapera Laccay to strengthen diplomatic and economic cooperation with regional partners on the morning of July 28.

During talks with Ambassador Urawadee Sriphiromya and Thai business representatives, Mr. Tran Luu Quang praised the strong momentum in Vietnam-Thailand relations after the official visit of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to Thailand in May 2026 and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's visit to Vietnam the following month.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang meets with Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya.

He said the recent high-level visits had created a strong foundation for deepening the Vietnam-Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and making it more substantive and effective.

Thailand is currently the ninth-largest foreign investor in HCMC among 152 countries and territories, with total registered investment of approximately US$7.1 billion.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang commended the diversity of Thai investment in the city, highlighting the leading role of major Thai enterprises in sectors aligned with HCMC's development priorities, including green energy, trade, tourism, and cultural industries.

He reaffirmed that the city administration would continue to provide a favorable investment climate, enabling Thai companies to expand their long-term operations with confidence.

Ambassador Urawadee Sriphiromya noted that, in addition to economic cooperation, Vietnam and Thailand had strengthened diplomatic exchanges and cultural activities as they commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations on August 6, 2026. She said Thai businesses remained committed to expanding investment in HCMC and contributing to the city's ambition of achieving double-digit economic growth.

Representatives of Thai enterprises also outlined their investment activities in Vietnam and HCMC. In response, Mr. Tran Luu Quang suggested several investment directions that align with the city's new development strategy.

Meeting with newly appointed Cambodian Consul General Luon Bunvadh, the HCMC Party Chief congratulated him on his new assignment and reaffirmed the special neighborly relationship, comprehensive cooperation, and longstanding friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang presents a commemorative gift to newly appointed Cambodian Consul General in HCMC Luon Bunvadh.

He expressed confidence that the Consul General would serve as an effective bridge for strengthening ties between the two countries, particularly between HCMC and Cambodian localities. Mr. Tran Luu Quang also revealed that the city plans to organize official delegations to Cambodia to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Cambodian Consul General Luon Bunvadh said he was honored to begin his tenure in HCMC and pledged to work closely with municipal authorities to implement practical cooperation programs that would further enhance bilateral relations.

Later the same day, Mr. Tran Luu Quang met with newly appointed Philippine Consul General Querobine Deapera Laccay, extending his sympathy for the devastating floods and typhoons that regularly affect the Philippines, particularly Luzon Island.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang presents a commemorative gift to newly appointed Philippine Consul General in HCMC Querobine Deapera Laccay.

He praised the resilience of the Filipino people, describing it as an example for disaster-prone communities in Vietnam. The city leader also expressed his hope of visiting the Philippines in the near future and invited the Consul General to propose areas for expanded cooperation.

Consul General Querobine Deapera Laccay thanked the HCMC leadership for its heartfelt condolences, saying the Philippines' repeated experience with typhoons had strengthened the country's resilience and helped build an effective disaster management system.

She affirmed that the Philippines is ready to share its expertise in disaster preparedness and response with Vietnam and invited HCMC leaders to visit the country to further advance bilateral cooperation.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Thuy Doan