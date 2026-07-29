HCMC awards certificates of merit to 72 businesses and entrepreneurs

Ho Chi Minh City’s People’s Committee awarded certificates of merit to 38 businesses and 34 entrepreneurs at the HUBA mid-year conference on July 28, recognizing achievements in innovation and sustainable development during the 2023–2025 campaign.

Ho Chi Minh City’s People’s Committee awarded certificates of merit to 38 businesses and 34 entrepreneurs at the HUBA mid-year conference on July 28, recognizing achievements in innovation and sustainable development during the 2023–2025 campaign.

HUBA Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Hoa speaks at the conference (Photo: Minh Xuan)

On the afternoon of July 28, at the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association (HUBA) conference reviewing activities in the first six months of 2026, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee presented certificates of merit to 38 businesses and 34 entrepreneurs for outstanding achievements in the "Businesses and Entrepreneurs Innovating for the City's Development" emulation campaign during the 2023-2025 period.

Opening the conference, HUBA Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Hoa said Ho Chi Minh City's economy continued to recover during the first half of the year, laying the foundation for the city's goal of achieving double-digit gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth.

However, he said the business community continues to face significant challenges, including slow recovery in consumer demand, high production costs, unstable orders, and growing pressure to undergo digital and green transformation. The reorganization of administrative units has also created additional administrative procedures that need to be resolved promptly so businesses can stabilize their operations.

At the conference, businesses urged the city to accelerate updates to corporate registration information following the administrative restructuring, resolve issues related to land use, settlement of accounts at equitized state-owned enterprises, and improve access to interest rate subsidy programs.

Businesses also called for greater support for digital and green transformation among small and medium-sized enterprises. They further urged authorities to continue enforcing the principle that businesses should not be subject to more than one inspection or audit per year, except in cases where there are signs of legal violations.

The occasion also marked HUBA's launch of the 2026 "Outstanding Ho Chi Minh City Businesses and Entrepreneurs" awards under new regulations issued by the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Outstanding entrepreneurs receive certificates of merit

The awards, presented every two years, recognize businesses and entrepreneurs with outstanding achievements in production and business, innovation, digital transformation, green transformation, development aligned with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, and corporate social responsibility.

Under the new regulations, the selection process consists of five stages, from receiving applications and conducting evaluations to submitting recommendations to the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for final approval. No more than 100 businesses and 100 entrepreneurs will be recognized during each award cycle.

According to HUBA Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, the program not only recognizes the contributions of the business community and entrepreneurs but also promotes a spirit of innovation and sustainable development, helping strengthen competitiveness while supporting Ho Chi Minh City's socioeconomic development goals.

By Minh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan