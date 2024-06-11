HCMC’s leaders receive Lao veterans

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc hosted a reception for a war veteran delegation from Vientiane, Laos led by Major General Phanom Linthoong, President of the Vientiane Veterans’ Association in the city on June 11.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (C) and the city's leaders receive a war veteran delegation from Vientiane, Laos led by Major General Phanom Linthoong President of the Vientiane Veterans’ Association in the city on June 11. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the receiving ceremony were Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of the HCMC Party Committee Ngo Minh Chau and Major General Nguyen Minh Hoang, President of the HCMC War Veterans' Association.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized that the visit of the Laotian delegation would further strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

He highly appreciated the cooperative relationship between HCMC and Lao localities, particularly the relations between organizations, associations of the southern metropolis, and Lao partners that have become more deep and effective.

In addition, the relationship between the HCMC War Veterans' Association and the Vientiane War Veterans’ Association has much potential for development based on the coordination with departments and business associations of HCMC to carry out economic cooperation programs between the two war veteran’s associations

The Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee affirmed that the city’s leaders always create the best conditions for the development of the cooperative relationship between the HCMC War Veterans' Association and the Vientiane War Veterans’ Association.

Major General Phanom Linthoong President of the Vientiane Veterans’ Association expressed his appreciation for the close cooperation between the HCMC War Veterans' Association and the Vientiane War Veterans’ Association.

He highly appreciated the economic activities of the HCMC War Veterans' Association.

The President of the Vientiane Veterans’ Association hoped to strengthen economic cooperation programs with the HCMC War Veterans' Association.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh