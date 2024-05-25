HCMC, Laos' Houaphanh Province continuously promote comprehensive cooperation

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan hosted a reception for Mr. Khamsay Saysompheng, Secretary of the Party Committee, and Governor of Houaphanh Province of Laos, and his delegation on May 24.

The Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee highly the Laotian delegation’s visit to the southern metropolis featuring the special relationship between Houaphanh Province and HCMC as well as Vietnam and Laos.

He reviewed the remarkable economic and social achievements of HCMC and emphasized the city’s focal points of the digital transformation program and green growth.

He affirmed that HCMC always treasures, consolidates, and develops relationships with Houaphanh Province, contributing to promoting great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. In addition, the relations have relations between HCMC and Laotian localities have been implemented extensively across different sectors, including departments, armed forces, and other organizations.

Secretary of the Party Committee, and Governor of Houaphanh Province Khamsay Saysompheng expressed his joy at the excellent development of the special friendship between Laos and Vietnam, including the relationship between Houaphanh Province and HCMC.

He also expressed his sincere gratitude for the wholehearted support and assistance from the city to Houaphanh Province, especially in the infrastructure development and the construction of provincial government offices, over the past time.

He that Houaphanh Province and HCMC would continuously promote comprehensive cooperation between the two sides in various sectors, including foreign affairs, financial management, and investment attraction, and carry out the city’s support programs for Houaphanh Province, such as building district-level government office facilities and student exchange programs.

