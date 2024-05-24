HCMC, Laos’ Houaphanh Province strengthen cooperation

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc received Mr. Khamsay Saysompheng, a member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee, and Governor of Houaphanh Province on May 23.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (R) receives Mr. Khamsay Saysompheng, Secretary of the Party Committee, and Governor of Houaphanh Province on May 23. (Photo: SGGP)



Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc affirmed that the Vietnam-Laos relationship has continued to be strengthened, consolidated, and upgraded to a new height. The bilateral relations have been developed profoundly and comprehensively with regular exchange activities.

HCMC always treasures the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation with Laos in general and Laotian localities in particular, including Houaphanh Province.

HCMC has identified a focus on promoting friendly cooperative relationships with Laos in various fields and cooperation agreements between the city and Laos’ localities, including Vientiane, Houaphanh, Savannakhet, and Champasak.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (R) and Mr. Khamsay Saysompheng at the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

He reviewed the remarkable achievements of the southern metropolis and congratulated Laos’ economic and social achievements.

The Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee said that HCMC will leverage all resources to further enhance its role as the leading economic engine in the Southern key economic region.

At the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

For his part, Mr. Khamsay Saysompheng, Secretary of the Party Committee, and Governor of Houaphanh Province Khamsay Saysompheng hoped that Houaphanh Province and HCMC would continuously promote comprehensive cooperation between the two sides in various sectors.

He suggested HCMC’s leaders encourage its businesses to invest in Houaphanh Province, especially in the areas of agriculture, infrastructure construction, and human resource development.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh