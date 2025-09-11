HCMC’s leaders pay tribute to late Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, paid tribute to the late Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong at his home in Ben Thanh Ward on September 11.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (R) visits Ms. Le Nguyen Hong Minh, daughter of the late Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit aims to celebrate the 123rd birth anniversary of Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong and the 83rd anniversary of his passing.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc and the delegation from the Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City solemnly offered incense in remembrance and deep gratitude for the immense contributions of the late Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong and his wife, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, who dedicated their entire lives to the glorious revolutionary cause of the Communist Party and the Vietnamese nation.

On behalf of the delegation, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended warm regards and held a heartfelt conversation with Ms. Le Nguyen Hong Minh, daughter of the late Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong. He hoped that the family would continue to uphold the proud revolutionary tradition of contributing to the development of Ho Chi Minh City and the nation.

Le Hong Phong was the second General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam. Throughout his life, he devoted himself to the cause of national liberation and the revolutionary struggle.

At the age of 40, with two decades of unwavering and passionate revolutionary activism, the late Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong left behind a shining example of steadfast revolutionary spirit. He remained firmly committed to the ultimate victory of the revolution, dedicating his entire life to the ideals of communism, the cause of national independence and freedom, and the happiness of the people.

Le Hong Phong, whose real name was Le Huy Doan, was born in 1902 into a poor family in Hung Thong Commune, Hung Nguyen District, Nghe An Province. He joined the revolutionary movement at an early age. In every position and circumstance, he consistently exemplified the noble qualities of a true communist, living for the Party, remaining loyal to the Party until his last breath, and dedicating his entire life to the cause of national independence, freedom, and the people's well-being.

On January 30, 1940, the late Party General Secretary was arrested by French colonial forces and imprisoned at the Maison Centrale de Saigon (Saigon Central Prison) in Saigon. Later that year, he was exiled to Con Dao Prison. He passed away on September 6, 1942, at the age of 40, after a long period of severe illness caused by brutal beatings and inhumane treatment.

Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, born Nguyen Thi Vinh on September 30, 1910, in a modest civil servant family in Vinh Yen Commune, Vinh Town, Nghe An Province, joined the revolutionary movement at the age of 17. To protect her identity, she adopted the alias Nguyen Thi Minh Khai.

In September 1934, she became the first Vietnamese woman to be appointed to the Party delegation attending the 7th Congress of the Communist International in Moscow.

By late 1937, she was assigned to work in Saigon, where she was elected to the Southern Regional Party Committee and appointed Secretary of the Saigon–Cho Lon Party Committee.

On July 30, 1940, she was arrested by the French colonial authorities and sentenced to death. On August 26, 1941, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, along with several fellow revolutionaries, was executed by firing squad.

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh