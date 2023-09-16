HCMC’s leaders offer incense in tribute to heroic martyrs on Con Dao Island

A delegation of leaders and officials of HCMC visited and paid tribute to heroic martyrs at Hang Duong cemetery on Con Dai Island, off the coast of the southern province Ba Ria-Vung Tau on September 16.

The event is part of the visit to local people and soldiers of the Naval Regions 2 and 5 on duty on DK1/10 Platform and on the southwestern islands on September 15-22.

Attending the event were Vice Admiral Nguyen Van Bong, Political Commissar of the Vietnam People’s Navy with the participation of Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu and 200 delegates including leaders and representatives of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, political and social organizations, departments, Thu Duc City, districts, businesses and outstanding individuals of HCMC.

Delegates sincerely commemorated and expressed deep gratitude to the heroes, fallen soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the independence and freedom of the nation.

Hang Duong Cemetery is the resting place of nearly 20,000 revolutionary soldiers and patriots, including revolutionaries Le Hong Phong, Nguyen An Ninh, Vo Thi Sau, Ngo Gia Tu, and Luu Chi Hieu.

The delegation offered incense to late Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong, great patriot and intellectual Nguyen An Ninh, and heroic martyr Vo Thi Sau at their graves in the cemetery; and visited historical sites including the Con Dao Museum, special national relic of the Con Dao Prison, Phu Hai and Phu Tuong prisons, radar station 590 on the Thanh Gia Mountain.