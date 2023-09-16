HCMC’s delegation visits soldiers on DK1/10 platform, southwestern island

Attending the send-off ceremony were Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc Nguyen Huu Hiep.
|At the send-off ceremony held at the Marine Brigade 125 in HCMC on September 15 (Photo: SGGP)
The delegation was led by Vice Admiral Nguyen Van Bong, Political Commissar of the Vietnam People’s Navy with the participation of Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu and 200 delegates including leaders and representatives of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, political and social organizations, departments, Thu Duc City, districts, businesses and outstanding individuals of HCMC.
The city’s leaders and officials will pay visits to soldiers and locals on Con Dao, Hon Khoai, Tho Chu, Hon Chuoi, Nam Du, Hon Doc, and Phu Quoc islands, and the DK1/10 platform. The trip will run until September 22.
|Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai wishes delegates to have a good trip. (Photo: SGGP)
|Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers flowers to delegates. (Photo: SGGP)