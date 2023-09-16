HCMC’s delegation visits soldiers on DK1/10 platform, southwestern island

A ceremony to see off the delegation of HCMC's leaders and officials to visit local people and soldiers of the Naval Regions 2 and 5 on duty on DK1/10 Platform and on the southwestern islands was held in HCMC on September 15.

Attending the send-off ceremony were Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc Nguyen Huu Hiep.

The delegation was led by Vice Admiral Nguyen Van Bong, Political Commissar of the Vietnam People’s Navy with the participation of Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu and 200 delegates including leaders and representatives of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, political and social organizations, departments, Thu Duc City, districts, businesses and outstanding individuals of HCMC.

The city’s leaders and officials will pay visits to soldiers and locals on Con Dao, Hon Khoai, Tho Chu, Hon Chuoi, Nam Du, Hon Doc, and Phu Quoc islands, and the DK1/10 platform. The trip will run until September 22.