HCMC’s delegation pays tribute to no-number ships, visits to DK1 platform

A departure ceremony for a delegation of HCMC's leaders and officials who took a trip to visit cadres, soldiers of the Naval Regions 2 and 5, and local people on the southwestern islands was held at the Marine Brigade 125 in HCMC on September 15.

Attending the event were Vice Admiral Nguyen Van Bong, Political Commissar of the Vietnam People’s Navy Nguyen Van Bong, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Ho Hai, Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc Nguyen Huu Hiep, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Tran Kim Yen.

The delegation previously offered incense and flowers to the memorial monument commemorating heroic martyrs of the secret fleet of transport ships, also known as “No Number Naval Ships” at the Naval Region 2 Command’s Marine Brigade 125 in HCMC before the departure.

On October 23, 1961, the General Command (now known as the Ministry of National Defense) established a military sea transport force called Group 759 to provide goods, medicines, weapons, technical equipment, and military staff on the unnumbered ships in the legendary Sea Trail from the north to the southern frontline, bolstering people’s contribution in defeating the US imperialists and liberating the south, subsequently reunifying the country. In 1964, Group 759 was renamed Group 125, aka the “No Number Naval Ships.

After the incense offering ceremony, the delegation paid a visit and offered gifts to local people and soldiers of the Naval Regions 2 and 5 on duty on DK1/10 Platform and on the southwestern islands, including Con Dao, Hon Khoai, Tho Chu, Hon Chuoi, Nam Du, Hon Doc and Phu Quoc from September 15-22.

The program aims to give a deep knowledge of the daily activities of soldiers and people on the islands to the city’s residents, raise the public’s awareness of sovereignty over seas and islands, and call people to participate in “For the sea and islands of the country – For the national front land” movement.