HCMC's leader receives ASEAN-Japanese Youth Program’s delegation

A meeting between HCMC’s leaders and delegates of the 48th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program (SSEAYP) 2024 was held in the city on November 14.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan speaks at the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Secretary of the Youth Union Central Committee cum Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Central Council Nguyen Pham Duy Trang, Deputy Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Central Committee of the Youth Union Doan Le Nhung, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan, and 168 delegates from nine countries.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Vo Van Hoan extended a warm welcome to the delegates of the 48th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program (SSEAYP) 2024.

The SSEAYP program has always received much affection and attention from the people and youth of the city. The return of the Nippon Maru Ship to HCMC affirmed the enduring friendship between Southeast Asian countries and Japan.

Delegates are outstanding young people who passed many selection rounds to represent their countries to participate in the meaningful SSEAYP voyage. This visit is an opportunity for the people and youth of HCMC to introduce the city's history, culture, society, and development achievements to the guests.

HCMC's leaders and delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee believed that HCMC’s youth always aspire to meet and participate in exchanges with international friends, especially the outstanding young people from Southeast Asian countries and Japan, in order to strengthen friendships and contribute to the development and foreign relations of the city, the country, and the region.

He hoped that each SSEAYP delegate would become a cultural ambassador, serving as a bridge to share and promote the beautiful stories and achievements of their own countries as well as introduce images of HCMC and the people closer to the communities and countries.

The Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program (SSEAYP) 2024 arrived at Tan Cang - Hiep Phuoc Port on November 14. 168 delegates from Southeast Asian countries, Timor-Leste, and Japan will participate in various activities in HCMC from now until November 17. The Vietnamese delegation includes 15 members.

By Thu Hoai, Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh