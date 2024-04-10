Vietnamese youth to be selected to join SSEAYP 2024

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam are in the process of selecting talented Vietnamese youth to join the 49th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program (SSEAYP) 2024.

Applicants for the program must be Vietnamese citizens from 18 to 30 years old who are fluent in English and have good health and teamwork skills. In addition, delegates must also have an understanding of the history, politics, culture - society, economy, and activities of Vietnamese youth, and knowledge of ASEAN and Japan, relations between Vietnam - ASEAN, ASEAN - Japan, and Vietnam – Japan. The Vietnamese delegation will include a head delegate and 15 members.

The voyage will bring together youths from ASEAN countries and Japan and provide them with the unique opportunity to live together on board the Nippon Maru Ship that will set sail from November 4 to December 11.

Submission can be sent to the International Department of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee via email sseaypvietnam. ncyv@gmail.com before May 10.

Beginning in January 1974, SSEAYP is an annual program sponsored by the Japanese Government and supported by the member countries of ASEAN.

The program aims to enhance young leaders’ understanding of and appreciation for cross-straits relations and regional concerns through interaction with prominent industry players, thought leaders, and foreign dignitaries Widen networks and broaden perspectives with fellow youth leaders from Japan and ASEAN Activities include discussions, institutional visits, courtesy call on foreign dignitaries, homestay and cultural exchanges.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh