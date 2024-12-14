HCMC’s leader inspects key transport projects

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Duong Ngoc Hai inspected the construction progress of Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel in District 7 and Ho Chi Minh City-Moc Bai Expressway on December 13.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai chairs a working session with the city's Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board. (Photo: SGGP)

The Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel project, implemented by the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board, aims to reduce traffic congestion at Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho Intersection.

So far, more than 90 percent of the work volume of the HC1 branch of Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel has been done. The entire work is expected to come into operation on December 31.

The HC2 branch of Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel opened to traffic on October 4.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai conducts a field inspection of the Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel project. (Photo: SGGP)

The city's Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board has proposed the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport approve the traffic organization plan and carry out an acceptance of the remaining items soon.

The board has also suggested Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation accelerate the construction of a 400 kVA transformer station, lighting and security camera systems.

After conducting the field inspection, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai asked the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board to coordinate with relevant units to urgently complete the procedures and divide engineers and workers into groups to take turns working in three shifts to speed up the construction progress and soon complete the project at the end of December.

At the construction side of the Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel project (Photo: SGGP)

Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City—Moc Bai Expressway has a route length of 51 km with a total investment of VND19,617 billion (US$772.1 million), including 24.7 km passing the city and 26.3 km running through Tay Ninh. The first phase of the four-lane road will be kicked off in January 2025 and completed in December 2027.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai requested relevant departments to finalize planning adjustments, compensation, site clearance, and resettlement work in 2025 to ensure the project will start as planned in early 2026.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh