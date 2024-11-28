Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho tunnel to open to traffic in December

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Bui Xuan Cuong, inspected the construction progress of the Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel in District 7 on November 28.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong (the 2nd one from the left in the front line) conducts a field inspection of the Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel. (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board proposed the municipal Department of Transport approve the traffic organization plan and grant a construction permit as well as conduct a final inspection of the remaining works to ensure the completion of the HC1 branch of the Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel and target of putting the entire construction work into operation on December 31.

The HC1 tunnel is 98 meters long, including a 40-meter section crossing over Metro Line 4, a 180-meter section near Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, and a section located on National Highway 1 in Binh Chanh District, which is 178 meters long. So far, 85 percent of the work volume has been done. The HC1 branch of the Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel is expected to be opened on December 31.

The HC2 branch of the Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel opened to traffic on October 4.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong (2nd, L) asks investors and construction units to focus on accelerating the construction progress and completing the entire project, ensuring it is operational for the public in December 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

On the construction site, more than 120 officers, engineers, and workers and 37 machines and equipment have been mobilized to relentlessly carry out the Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel project. In particular, engineers and workers are divided into groups to take turns working in three shifts to speed up the construction progress of some items and soon complete the project as per the direction of the Party Committee and the People's Committee of the city.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, highly appreciated the efforts of the construction units and workers, especially the cooperation among relevant units, emphasizing their determination to accelerate the progress in order to complete the project soon, serving the public, and ensuring the integration of the region's transportation infrastructure.

He asked investors and construction units to focus on accelerating the construction progress and completing the entire project, ensuring it is operational for the public in December 2024.

The city’s Vice Chairman also required CIENCO4 Group to ensure necessary procedures and project construction progress in accordance with contract commitments.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh