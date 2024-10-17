HCMC-Moc Bai expressway project’s procedures proposed to be completed

The HCMC People's Committee has just proposed the ministries and Central agencies support the city to complete the legal procedures under the model of build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract to implement the HCMC-Moc Bai expressway project.

Design of HCMC-Moc Bai expressway

Accordingly, the inter-agency appraisal council is responsible for assessing the pre-feasibility study report to ensure the project stays on schedule.

The city has also suggested the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment provide instructions for creating a compensation framework ensuring timely implementation of the project from 2024 to 2027.

In the first phase, the HCMC—Moc Bai expressway has a route length of 51 km, including 24.7km passing HCMC and 26.3 km running through Tay Ninh. It will start from Ring Road 3 in HCMC’s Cu Chi District, span over the Vam Co River, and link up to Moc Bai International Border Gate in Tay Ninh Province’s Ben Cau District.

The road is designed with six lanes with a total capital of VND19,617 billion (US$785 million), including the cost of compensation of VND2,872 billion coming from the State budget and VND4,705 billion from the city’s budget. It will be implemented under a public-private partnership model, following the build-operate-transfer (BOT) format having state budget support.

The new expressway is expected to reduce traffic pressure on National Highway No. 22 and contribute to the economic and social development of the city, Tay Ninh Province, and neighboring countries as well as shorten the travel time of passenger and freight transport between the southeastern region and Cambodia via Moc Bai International Border Gate.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh