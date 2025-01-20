HCMC’s leader extends Tet greetings to disadvantaged people

A delegation led by Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue on January 19 visited needy people and workers with difficult circumstances in District 1 ahead of the Tet holiday.

The delegation visits the family of Mr. Le Van Tuan. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation extended Tet greetings to the families of war veterans, Le Van Tuan in Tan Dinh Ward and Tran Van Thuong in Nguyen Cu Trinh Ward of District 1, who were exposed to Agent Orange during the war.

Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue wished them a new year of health and happiness.

The delegation also offered Tet gifts to the disadvantaged families of Mrs. Doan Thi Huong, 100, in Da Kao Ward; Mrs. Chau Cam Minh and Mr. Phung Phu of the Chinese ethnic minority in Cau Kho Ward in District 1.

On the same day, they visited and extended Tet wishes with abundant happiness and health to Luu Quoc Thai, 15, and Le Tin, 7, whose mothers passed away, living in difficult circumstances in Cau Kho Ward.

HCMC’s officials offer Tet gifts to Mrs. Doan Thi Huong, 100, in Da Kao Ward, District 1. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation extends Tet greetings to the family of Mr. Phung Phu. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue offers a Tet gift to the family of Le Tin whose mother passed away in Cau Kho Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visits Luu Quoc Thai whose mother passed away in Cau Kho Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

By Chi Thach - Translated by Kim Khanh