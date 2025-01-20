HCMC’s leader extends Tet greetings to disadvantaged people
SGGP
A delegation led by Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue on January 19 visited needy people and workers with difficult circumstances in District 1 ahead of the Tet holiday.
The delegation extended Tet greetings to the families of war veterans, Le Van Tuan in Tan Dinh Ward and Tran Van Thuong in Nguyen Cu Trinh Ward of District 1, who were exposed to Agent Orange during the war.
Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue wished them a new year of health and happiness.
The delegation also offered Tet gifts to the disadvantaged families of Mrs. Doan Thi Huong, 100, in Da Kao Ward; Mrs. Chau Cam Minh and Mr. Phung Phu of the Chinese ethnic minority in Cau Kho Ward in District 1.
On the same day, they visited and extended Tet wishes with abundant happiness and health to Luu Quoc Thai, 15, and Le Tin, 7, whose mothers passed away, living in difficult circumstances in Cau Kho Ward.