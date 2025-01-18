Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s leaders pay pre-Tet visits to naval forces, former leaders

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City’s officials visited naval forces on January 17 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc (6th, L) offers a Tet gift to the Party Committee of the Vietnam Border Guard High Command. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc and delegates of the Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city extended Tet greetings to the Party Committees of the Vietnam Border Guard High Command, the Vietnam People's Navy High Command, the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Navy High Command, and the Navy Region 1 High Command.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers a Tet gift to the Party Committee of the Vietnam People's Navy High Command. (Photo: SGGP)
The Ho Chi Minh City's delegation visits the Navy Region 1 High Command. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc wished the naval forces' leaders, officers, and soldiers a healthy and prosperous new year. He hoped they would successfully fulfill their missions and firmly protect national sovereignty, territorial integrity, public order, and the security of national borders on land, at sea, and at border gates.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong offers incense and pays respect to late General Mai Chi Tho, former Minister of the Public Security. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, a delegation led by Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong paid pre-Lunar New Year (Tet) visits to the family of Late General Mai Chi Tho, former Minister of the Public Security; former member of the Party Central Committee and former Minister Nguyen Ky Cam, permanent member of the Steering Committee for Combatting Corruption and Smuggling ; the Cao Dai Temple's representative board in Ho Chi Minh City; and Most Venerable Vien Minh, Vice Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Patronage Council, the abbot of the Buu Long Pagoda.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong offers a Tet gift to former Minister Nguyen Ky Cam. (Photo: SGGP)
Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong pays a Tet visit to Most Venerable Vien Minh, Vice Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Patronage Council. (Photo: SGGP)
The delegation of the city visits the Cao Dai Temple's representative board in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)
By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh

