Central, HCMC leaders pay pre-Tet visits to localities, units

Leaders from the Central Propaganda and Education Committee and Ho Chi Minh City yesterday visited and presented Tet gifts to families of policy beneficiaries, workers and others in the Mekong Delta and Ho Chi Minh City.

In particular, Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia led a Central delegation to pay a pre-Tet visit and presented Tet gifts to workers at Long Giang Industrial Park in Tan Phuoc District, Tien Giang Province. Here, the delegation delivered 200 Tet gift packages worth VND1.3 million (US$51) each to workers in difficult circumstances.

In his speech ahead of the Lunar New Year 2025, the Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee extended his best wishes for health, happiness and success to the Party Committee, authorities and people of Tien Giang Province, and Lunar New Year greetings to the workers at Long Giang Industrial Park.

On the same day, the delegation also visited and presented Tet gifts to 200 poor households in districts of Cai Lay and Cai Be, Tien Giang Province; handed over 500 Tet gift packages to the families of policy beneficiaries, the poor and workers in Long An Province.

Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan attends a Tet gift offering ceremony for poor and near-poor households, workers and children in Ca Mau Province.

Another Central delegation led by Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan paid Tet gift offering trips for poor and near-poor households, workers and children in Ca Mau Province.

Additionally, the delegation arrived at the private house of Heroic Vietnamese Mother Tran Thi Khanh in Ca Mau Province.

On January 18, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung along with a working delegation visited and extended Tet greetings to doctors and medical staff at Children's Hospital No.2, Ho Chi Minh City Dermatology Hospital, and employees at the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Vocational Training and Job Support.

On January 18, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command in collaboration with the municipal Department of Public Security, Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command, party committee, authorities, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees, social-economic organizations of Districts Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, Can Gio, Nha Be, Binh Chanh together with businesses and philanthropists organized a Tet program for both residents and soldiers.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City leaders, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc yesterday received a delegation from the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City. Here, the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City extended Tet greetings for the Year of Snake 2024 to the city leaders.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong