HCMC’s gateway traffic jams need to be cleared to cut waste, drive growth

Resolving chronic congestion at the city’s Eastern and Western gateways is seen as key to saving time, easing trade, and fueling growth.

The An Phu Interchange in HCMC is frequently gridlocked.

Traffic congestion at Ho Chi Minh City’s Eastern and Western gateways has grown increasingly severe, particularly along key arteries such as National Highway 13, Binh Trieu Bridge, Pham Van Dong Boulevard, and the An Phu Interchange—the junction with the HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway.

Rush-hour bottlenecks

On-site observations by Sai Gon Giai Phong reporter during morning and evening peak hours found chronic traffic jams on major Eastern routes, including Hanoi Highway, National Highway 13, Mai Chi Tho Boulevard, Saigon Bridge, Rach Chiec Bridge, and the An Phu Interchange. Thousands of vehicles crowd the road, often reducing movement to a crawl or near paralysis.

The situation has worsened on National Highway 13 and Binh Trieu Bridge since repairs began on Binh Trieu 1 at the end of August, funneling all cars onto Binh Trieu 2 and Pham Van Dong Boulevard. On some days, backups stretch 2–3 kilometers.

Nguyen Van Thach, who lives near National Highway 13 opposite the former Mien Dong Bus Station, complained: “Traveling just a few kilometers during rush hour now takes double or triple the time. The traffic is jammed solid morning and evening.”

The An Phu Interchange is another notorious choke point. Lanes from the downtown core to the HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway are often closed to ease pressure, while inbound lanes are narrowed by the construction of the N2 Bridge. Cars spilling into motorcycle lanes only intensify the gridlock. Regular commuter Nguyen Nguyen Thanh noted that at peak hours, travel time can easily double or triple.

The Western gateway faces similar troubles. National Highway 1A, Binh Dien Bridge, and Nguyen Van Linh Street are daily hot spots. These are critical corridors linking the city with the Mekong Delta, yet congestion has become routine. Passenger bus driver Nguyen Van Tam, who runs the HCMC–Dong Thap route, said: “If you’re stuck at Binh Dien Bridge, the entire schedule collapses. A ride from the Mien Tay Bus Station to the expressway should take 20–30 minutes, but now it can drag on for nearly two hours.”

Motorcyclists and private car drivers share the misery, weaving between trucks and containers at their own risk. The intersection of Nguyen Van Linh and National Highway 1A, already cramped, has deteriorated further, with potholes and uneven pavement compounding the delays.

Infrastructure must lead the way

Residents are urging authorities to accelerate upgrades to Binh Dien Bridge and the section of National Highway 1A at the Western gateway, reconsider truck operating hours at Binh Dien Market, and expedite parallel roads and ring roads to ease the load. Left unchecked, gridlock will not only waste commuters’ time but also choke trade and economic growth.

National Highway 13 at HCMC’s Eastern gateway often suffers heavy traffic jams.

To alleviate pressure during Binh Trieu Bridge repairs, HCMC’s traffic police have rerouted vehicles from Pham Van Dong to Nguyen Xi instead of across the bridge. At the An Phu Interchange, the city’s Transport Works Construction Investment Project Management Board has coordinated with police to step up peak-hour controls, while contractors have shortened construction barricade schedules to a maximum of ten days per traffic diversion.

But officials admit that fundamental solutions lie in accelerating major infrastructure projects. The city has approved plans to expand a nearly 6-kilometer stretch of National Highway 13 from Binh Trieu Bridge to Vinh Binh Bridge to 60 meters with ten lanes, a 3.2-kilometer elevated road, and two underpasses at Binh Loi and Binh Phuoc. The project, with an investment of more than VND20.9 trillion, is slated to begin in Q3 2026 and finish in 2028.

Another project will widen National Highway 1 from Kinh Duong Vuong to the Long An border to 60 meters with 10–12 lanes, adding overpasses and underpasses at key intersections. With an investment of VND16.3 trillion, it is scheduled for completion in 2028, easing the western gateway bottleneck and boosting regional connectivity.

Traffic congestion at HCMC’s Eastern gateway has already reached alarming levels, undermining daily life, economic productivity, and environmental quality. While short-term fixes such as traffic diversions, signal adjustments, or extra patrols may help temporarily, the long-term answer lies in fast-tracking the expansion of National Highways 13 and 1A, coupled with the rollout of a modern public transport system.

Diversifying transport development Associate Professor Dr. Vu Anh Tuan, Director of the Vietnamese-German Transport Research Center at the Vietnamese-German University, stressed: “Short-term solutions involve reorganizing traffic and flexible management. But the fundamental fix is widening National Highway 13, upgrading intersections, and expanding elevated roads, metro lines, and BRT (bus rapid transit) to cut dependence on private vehicles.” Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Anh Tuan, Vice President of HCMC University of Transport, agreed: “Expanding National Highways 13 and 1 toward the Mekong Delta, along with elevated road systems, is urgent and must begin immediately. Any delay will only make congestion worse. This is not just an immediate fix—it will provide lasting momentum for sustainable growth at the city’s gateways.”

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan