HCMC’s floating fruit market opens in District 8

The Southern fruit festival is taking place on the Tau Hu-Ben Nghe canal along Ben Binh Dong and Nguyen Van Cua streets in HCMC’s District 8, attracting a large number of visitors.

The “Tren Ben Duoi Thuyen” (On the Wharf - In the Boat) fruit festival includes 120 display booths selling a variety of fruits and specialties from provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta region, such as Vinh Long, Ben Tre, Tien Giang, Can Tho and more.

Visitors have a chance to enjoy fresh fruits and participate in cake-making demonstrations, making to he (toy figure made of colored rice dough, a kind of folk toy of Vietnamese children and edible), painting, designing, and decorating non la (palm-leaf conical hat).

District 8’s floating fruit market will run until June 22.

Besides the inner-city fruit festival, the fruit shows are also taking place in suburban areas during the summer holidays.

The HCMC annual largest fruit festival 2023 returns to Suoi Tien Cultural Park in Thu Duc City on June 1- August 31. The event has various activities including an exhibition of unique fruits from countries around the world that are planted in Suoi Tien Farm, a fruit market, a food fair, a delicious fruit contest, carving art with fruit and vegetables, and art performances with the participation of the Friendship Associations of Vietnam – Southeast Asia, Vietnam-India, Vietnam-Indonesia and Vietnam – Cambodia.

In addition, the People’s Committee of Cu Chi District of HCMC on June 3 launched a summer travel program called Hoa thom trai ngot (Sweet floral fruity) with many exciting activities featuring the characteristics of land, local people, and specific identities of the district.

Tourists have an opportunity to visit a fruit village in Trung An Commune by cycling or walking to enjoy fresh seasonal fruits of mangosteen, rambutan, and jackfruits from orchards; local delicious dishes, such as steamed cassava with coconut milk, durian sugarcane juice, bamboo shoot salad with shrimps and pork at countryside markets; and performances of Cai Luong (southern traditional amateur music) as well as participate in folk games.