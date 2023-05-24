HCMC’s Southern Fruit Festival 2023 to take place next weekend

The HCMC annual largest fruit festival 2023 will return to Suoi Tien Cultural Park in Thu Duc City on June 1- August 31.

The event will have various activities including an exhibition of unique fruits from countries around the world that are planted in Suoi Tien Farm, a fruit market, a food fair, a delicious fruit contest, carving art with fruit and vegetables, and art performances with the participation of the Friendship Associations of Vietnam – Southeast Asia, Vietnam-India, Vietnam-Indonesia and Vietnam – Cambodia.

The fruit show aims to present a diversity of fruits in the regions nationwide and honor achievements in the agriculture industry and fruit growers.

On this occasion, the Union of Friendship Organizations of HCMC and Suoi Tien Cultural Tourism Joint Stock Company signed a people-to-people cooperation agreement on May 24.

The signing ceremony was attended by Consuls and representatives of the Consulates General of Canada, Cuba, Laos, Malaysia, and China.

According to Chairman of the Union of Friendship Organizations of HCMC, Mr. Do Viet Ha, over the past years, the organization signed cooperation agreements with many units in various sectors to support and strengthen people-to-people exchanges.

The people-to-people cooperation agreement between the Union of Friendship Organizations of HCMC and Suoi Tien Cultural Tourism Joint Stock Company will boost the activity level of peace, solidarity, and friendship, and enhance the development and promotion of tourist products to local and foreign visitors to the city.