Cu Chi launches travel program to lure visitors on summer

Tourists can visit a fruit village in Trung An Commune by cycling or walking to enjoy fresh seasonal fruits of mangosteen, rambutan, and jackfruits from orchards; local delicious dishes, such as steamed cassava with coconut milk, durian sugarcane juice, bamboo shoot salad with shrimps and pork at countryside markets; and performances of Cai Luong (southern traditional amateur music) as well as participate in folk games.

It is estimated that Trung An Commune receives around 20,000 visitors every year, especially in the peak summer travel season, and earns a total revenue of around VND3 billion per year from ecotourism, contributing to improving the incomes of gardeners in the commune.

According to Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Cu Chi District Nguyen Thi Hang, the summer travel program is expected to promote the land, people, and cuisine of Cu Chi to visitors and develop the locality into a green tourist destination contributing to the district's economic development.

