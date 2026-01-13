HCMC’s Economic and Budget Committee inspects major transport projects

On January 13, the Economic and Budget Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council conducted an on-site inspection of key transport projects in the city.

The Economic and Budget Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council conducts an on-site inspection of key transport projects in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

The inspection team led by Head of the Economic and Budget Committee, Nguyen Cong Danh included representatives from relevant departments, agencies, and project stakeholders. At each construction site of projects, including Thu Thiem 4 Bridge, Cat Lai–Phu Huu inter-port road and Ring Road 3, the delegation received briefings from officials on the rationale for investment, project scale and scope, total estimated capital, proposed timelines, and key components of each project.

According to the report, the project of Thu Thiem 4 Bridge is a key transport infrastructure undertaking aimed at strengthening connectivity between the Thu Thiem New Urban Area and the southern parts of Ho Chi Minh City. The project is expected to help ease traffic pressure on existing road corridors while supporting the development of urban space on both banks of the Saigon River.

Meanwhile, the Cat Lai–Phu Huu inter-port road project is designed to establish a dedicated traffic axis directly linking the port cluster to the inter-regional transport network. Once completed, it is expected to alleviate congestion in port areas, enhance logistics efficiency, and improve the city’s overall competitiveness.

Members of the inspection team exchanged views and discussed a range of issues related to investment policy, implementation arrangements, land clearance and compensation, funding sources, and project timelines to ensure the feasibility, coherence, and overall effectiveness of the projects.

Concluding the inspection, Head of the committee, Nguyen Cong Danh, urged the lead agencies to continue reviewing and refining project documentation, ensuring full compliance with legal procedures and regulations governing public investment, planning, land use, environmental protection, and other relevant requirements. He also called for outstanding differences to be clarified in order to build consensus before the proposals are submitted to the competent authorities for consideration and approval of the investment policy.

By Chau Vu, Cam Nuong—Translated by Kim Khanh