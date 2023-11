HCMC’s districts award Party membership badges to veteran Party members

Several Party Committees of districts in HCMC held ceremonies to award Party membership badges to veteran cadres on November 7 on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Russian October Revolution (November 7, 1917 – 2023).

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le presented Party membership badges to 128 Party members of Binh Thanh District. Of these, four seniors received 75-year Party membership badges, one person got 70-year Party membership badge, five others were awarded 65-year Party membership badges, 13 people were given 60-year Party membership badges and 16 Party members obtained 55-year Party membership badges.

On the same day, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le also offered 45, 40, and 30 year Party membership badges to 21 Party members of District 3.

In Nha Be District, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai attended a ceremony of awarding Party membership badges to 21 Party members, including two veterans receiving 60-year Party membership badges, three cadres presented 50-year Party membership badges, six persons getting 45-year Party membership badges, six people awarded 40-year Party membership badges, and four others getting 30-year Party membership badges.

In District 12, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc presented 88 Party membership badges, including one 65-year Party membership badge, two 60-year Party membership badges, eight 55-year Party membership badges, ten 50-year Party membership badges, and 16 45-year Party membership badges.

He also visited and awarded the 75-year Party membership badge to Mr. Nguyen Cong Ai, former Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee in District 7.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc also congratulated a Party member receiving 75-year Party membership badge, two awarded 65-year Party membership badges, two given 60-year Party membership badges and 15 others obtaining 55-year Party membership badges in the district.

On this occasion, the Party Committee of District 8 organized a ceremony honoring 61 Party members with Party membership badges, including one 80-year Party membership badge, five 55-year Party membership badges, ten 50-year Party membership badges, three 45-year Party membership badges, 30 40-Party membership badges, 11 30-Party membership badges, and bestowed Party membership badge to one Party member. The event was attended by Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue.

In Go Vap District, Commander of the HCMC High Command Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam handed over a 70-year Party membership badge, two 65-year Party membership badges, 13 60-year Party membership badges, 19 55-year Party membership badges, 27 50-year Party membership badges, 14 45-year Party membership badges, 59 40-year Party membership badges to Party members, and bestowed Party membership badge to one people.

In addition, the Party Committee of District 1 held a ceremony of presenting Party membership badges to 104 Party members, including four veterans with 65-year Party membership badges, eight former cadres with 60-year Party membership badges, and 10 others with 55-year Party membership badges.

On the day, the Party Committee of Binh Tan District awarded Party membership badges to 62 Party members, including one person with a 75-year Party membership badge, and three others getting 60-year Party membership badges.