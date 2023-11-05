HCMC honors veteran Party members of People-Political-Party Bloc

The Party Committee of the People-Political-Party Bloc of HCMC held a ceremony to award Party membership badges to veteran revolutionary cadres on November 5.

Attending the event were Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung, deputy head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Organization Tran Thi Bich Lien.

The awarding ceremony aims to mark the 106th anniversary of the Russian October Revolution (November 7, 1917 – 2023).

The Party membership badge is a noble award honoring Party members who are steadfast in the Party's goals and ideals, wholeheartedly serve the Fatherland and the people, and devote their life to the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the People-Political-Party Bloc of HCMC Nguyen Thi Kim Dung said at the event.

The Party Committee of the People-Political-Party Bloc of HCMC presented the 70-year Party membership badge to Party member Pham Van Bay and the 60-year Party membership badge to Party member Le Minh Nga of the Party Organization of the HCMC Union of Science and Technology Associations; 55-year Party membership badge to Party member Trieu Quoc Manh of the Party Organization of the HCMC Bar Association.

The Party Committee of the People-Political-Party Bloc of the city also awarded 40-year Party membership badges to four Party members and 30-year Party membership badges to seven others.

On this occasion, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presented a 30-year Party membership badge to Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le pledged that she will always strive to practice, preserve and promote the revolutionary tradition of the family; keep firm political will and revolutionary morality; and contribute to the development of the country and HCMC.