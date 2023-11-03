Veteran Party members presented 80-year Party membership badges

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai presented the 80-year Party membership badge to Party member Nguyen Duy Thi in District 8 on November 2 to mark the 106th anniversary of the Russian October Revolution (November 7,1917 – 2023).

The Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai highly appreciated the outstanding contribution of Mr. Nguyen Duy Thi to the struggle for independence, national construction and protection, and the city’s growth.

The Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee expressed a wish for good health and longevity for the veteran Party member and hoped the senior people would continue to be shining examples for the next generations.

Mr. Nguyen Duy Thi was born in 1926 in Thanh Luong Commune, Thanh Chuong District of the northern central province of Nghe An. He was admitted to the Communist Party of Vietnam on November 7, 1945, and became one of the cadres with a high spirit of responsibility in revolutionary movements. He was a Counselor at the Vietnamese Embassy in Congo Brazzaville.

On the same day, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc presented the 75-year Party membership badge to Party member Pham Kim Ha in District 10.

In his remarks at the awarding ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc honored the life, career, and dedication of Mrs.Pham Kim Ha who had 75 years of revolutionary activities, and recalled historical landmarks of the veteran revolutionary cadre’s contribution process.

Mrs. Pham Kim Ha was born in 1935 in Cao Lanh District of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap. She joined the resistance war against the French colonialists and the American imperialists from 1947 to 1975 and was admitted to the Communist Party of Vietnam on October 25, 1950.

She was awarded the third-class French Resistance War Order, the first-class US Resistance War Order, the Badge for International Service, and others.