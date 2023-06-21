HCMC’s Chairman extends greetings to Thanh Nien Newspaper

|
Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (L) offers flowers to Editor-in-Chief of the Thanh Nien Newspaper, Nguyen Ngoc Toan. (Photo: SGGP)
The city’s chairman extended greetings to the newspaper’s staff and affirmed that the city’s leaders always highly appreciate press agencies' outstanding contribution, including the Thanh Nien Newspaper, to the development of the southern metropolis.
The municipal authorities acknowledge the press associations’ accompaniment in implementing tasks of economic development, national defense and security, and propaganda of new policies.
He suggested news agencies need to strengthen providing advice, suggestions, and opinions to the city’s government to seek practical and feasible solutions for issues in the city.
|
Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai extends greetings to the Thanh Nien Newspaper’s staff. (Photo: SGGP)