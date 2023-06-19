HCMC leaders visit media agencies on Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day

Ho Chi Minh City leaders this morning paid visits to media agencies to extend their congratulations to the editorial boards, journalists and staff on the occasion of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).

As of this morning, a delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City led by Vice Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc visit Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) on the 98th anniversary of Vietnam’s Revolutionary Press Day.

Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc appreciated the great efforts of the HTV editorial board and reporters in providing hot news, accurate and diversified information to the residents as well as smooth coordination with local media agencies to promptly and fully promote propaganda on policies and provisions of the State.

In the upcoming time, important social and political events will take place in Ho Chi Minh City so Mr. Duong Anh Duc suggested the HTV continue to deploy programs to propagate the activities to residents.

At this meeting, the Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee extended wishes of happiness and health to all staff of the Ho Chi Minh City Television.

Right after, the delegation arrived at the headquarters of the Popular Science Magazine to send warm congratulations to its staff writers.

On the same day, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong led a delegation to visit and congratulate leaders, staff, editors and reporters at the resident agency of Vietnam Government Portal in Ho Chi Minh City and Saigon Entrepreneur Magazine on the 98th anniversary of Vietnam’s Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2023).

At the meetings with press agencies, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong appreciated the companionship of the newspapers in recent times in deploying propaganda programs as well as providing accurate news, events, information related to Ho Chi Minh City in particular and the whole country in general to readers.