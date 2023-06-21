Winners of 41st HCMC Press Awards announced

The award ceremony of the 41st HCMC Press Awards was held at the HCMC Television’s Theater on June 21 by the HCMC Journalists Association, marking the 98th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).

The event was attended by Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Tran Trong Dung.

Journalist Phan Anh of the Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper won the first prize for a series of articles on the Politburo’s Resolution 31-NQ/TW on orientations and tasks for the development of HCMC by 2030, with a vision to 2045 said that the Resolution 31 affirmed the HCMC’s role and position and raise the people’s awareness of responsibility for strengthening the development progress of the southern economic hub.

Reporter Thu Huong of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper received the second prize for the articles on the Politburo's Conclusion 14 on encouraging and protecting the dynamic and innovative cadres who work for the common good.

She said that the SGGP Newspaper encouraged reporters to deeply exploit and develop Conclusion 14 to show the dynamism and creativity of the city’s officials and civil servants who had good performances in implementing the dual goal of both preventing the Covid-19 pandemic and recovering the economy.

The series of articles received a lot of positive feedback from readers and was presented at the Bua Liem Vang (Golden Hammer and Sickle) Awards 2022, the 7th National Press Awards on Party Building.

The live link-up TV program entitled Linh thieng Viet Nam (Sacred Vietnam) marking the 75th Anniversary of Invalids and Martyrs Day by the HCMC Television won the first prize at the 41st HCMC Press Awards.

On behalf of the program’s production team, editor Kieu Nga hoped that the new resolution to replace Resolution 54 on specific mechanisms for HCMC development will be approved by the National Assembly in the coming time to help the city make breakthroughs.

She stressed that journalists of the press agencies always be pioneer soldiers on the ideological and cultural front to spread life values and contribute to developing the city.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai congratulated journalists and highly appreciated the press agencies’ achievements and outstanding contributions to the HCMC’s development.

The city is currently accelerating the implementation of key projects to create sustainable development. The National Assembly is considering the approval of the new resolution on some specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC.

He asked press agencies in the city to pay attention to propaganda activities promoting the patriotic tradition, activeness, solidarity, and creativity as well as provide the public with updated, accurate, and prompt information, the Party guidelines and State policy, most concerned issues. In addition, he urged the press agencies to fight against hostile forces and combat the spread of disinformation, infringing contents and false news on social media platforms.