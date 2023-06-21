SGGP Newspaper wins five prizes at HCMC Press Awards 2023

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper won five prizes at the 41st HCMC Press Awards 2023 marking the 98th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).

The newspaper received one first, two second prizes, one third prize, and one encouragement prize in the categories of political commentary, reportage and documentary, interview, and photographic reporting.

The award ceremony of the 41st HCMC Press Awards 2023 under the theme of “Strengthening efficiency in public service activities, promoting administrative procedure reform and improving the investment environment, accelerating economic growth, ensuring social security” will be held on June 21 by the HCMC Journalists Association.

The HCMC Press Awards is held annually to celebrate the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day on June 21 and honor reporters and their outstanding works with ideological and political quality, highlighting solutions for socioeconomic development.

This year’s organization board received 279 entries in various genres from 18 press agencies that reflected issues of public concern, construction of HCMC into a smart city, enhancement of sustainable development, the implementation of resolutions of congresses at all levels, especially the Politburo’s Resolution 31-NQ/TW on orientations and tasks for the development of HCMC by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

The organizer presented five first prizes, 14 second prizes, 21 third prizes, and 25 encouragement awards to outstanding works in different types of media, including print, internet, radio, and TV featuring the categories of political commentary, reportage and documentary, interview and photographic reporting and group work.

On this occasion, the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee also presented awards to 13 news articles from 12 central press agencies in the city, making positive social impacts on building and developing HCMC in the last year.