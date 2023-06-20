HCMC leader congratulates press agencies on Revolutionary Press Day

A delegation of HCMC leaders led by Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai on June 20 visited press agencies in HCMC on the occasion of the 98th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 - 2023).

At the visit to the Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai sent congratulations to the newspaper's staff and expressed his thanks to the press agency for accompanying the Party Committee of the city in implementing propaganda works in the past years.

He hoped that the Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper will continue to provide the public with updated, accurate, and prompt information, and most concerned issues, and contribute to building and developing the city.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai also extended greetings to the editorial staff of the standing agency of the Communist Review, the magazine of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in HCMC.

He highly appreciated the efforts of the magazine staff in offering people with effective and specific information and articles, Party guidelines, and State policy as well as coordinating with press agencies to make outstanding contributions to building the Party in HCMC particularly and in the country in general.

On the same day, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai paid a visit to leaders and reporters of the website of the HCMC Party Committee.

He acknowledged the website’s editorial staff's achievements in propaganda activities of guidelines and policies of the Party and State. He hoped that the website will have more news articles on the new resolution replacing Resolution 54 on specific mechanisms for HCMC development in the coming time.

On June 20, Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Municipal Public Security Department visited the HCMC’s Public Security News.

Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade Bui Ta Hoang Vu paid a visit to the HCMC Press Center and the Saigon Times.