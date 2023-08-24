HCMC’s Can Gio reserve nominated as Ramsar site

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has nominated Can Gio Biosphere Reserve on its outskirts as a Ramsar site, a wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention.

The municipal administration sent a dispatch to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, asking it to issue guidelines enabling the administration to complete procedures and necessary work for the nomination.

According to the Can Gio Biosphere Reserve Management Board, the reserve meets four out of the eight criteria of a Ramsar site, which makes it eligible for the nomination.

The reserve is home to various rare fauna species listed as endangered and also a sanctuary for over 20,000 birds. Besides, it serves as a popular habitat and reproduction site for diverse fish species.

It includes a mangrove area of nearly 35,000 hectares with an abundance of ecosystems and wildlife, and contributes to socio-economic growth, environmental protection, and stability in the lives of residents in the city and neighbouring localities.

It was recognized as Vietnam’s first international biosphere reserve in early 2000.

Vietnam targets having 13 Ramsar sites by 2025, with nine of the country’s wetlands already recognised.