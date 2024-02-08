Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Chairman thanks sanitation workers for making city cleaner

In a visit to the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Environment Company yesterday afternoon, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai said a big thank-you to the company's workers who make the face of the city cleaner.

Chairman Phan Van Mai visited and wished sanitation workers at Ho Chi Minh City Urban Environment Company a happy new year.

The city Urban Environment Company with more than 1,800 employees has planned to ensure timely garbage collection and transportation, keeping the city's landscape clean and tidy for people to enjoy the special holiday. In the days near the Lunar New Year 2024, the company processes an average of more than 12,000 tons of trash every day.

Chairman Mai emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City leaders and dwellers appreciate the work of sanitation workers who work hard to keep the city clean.

At the same time, he thanked waste collectors for overcoming difficulties and always upholding the sense of responsibility to work throughout the Tet holiday for the preservation of environmental hygiene so that people can enjoy a clean city.

He also paid attention to the lives and income of sanitation workers who work hard in unclean environments which may affect their health condition. Mr. Phan Van Mai requested company leaders to take heed of salary policies for employees to partially compensate for the efforts of special workers.

Last but not least, he sent a wish to workers and their families a happy new year, good health with new achievements in 2024.

By Ngo Binh – Translated By Anh Quan

