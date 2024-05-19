HCMC welcomes two new vice chairpersons

Deputies of the HCMC People’s Council agreed with an appointment of new Vice chairpersons of the Municipal People’s Committee at a meeting on May 19.

Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai is elected as Vice chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee for the 2021-2026 term. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the decision, Head of the Inspection Commission of the HCMC Party Committee, Duong Ngoc Hai, and the President of HCMC Labor Confederation, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy were elected as Vice chairpersons of the Municipal People’s Committee for the 2021-2026 term at the 15th session of the 10th tenure People's Council of HCMC in the 2021-2026 period opened on May 19.

In his speech at the meeting, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai pledged to join hands with the Party's executive board and the Standing Committee of the People's Committee of the city to focus on directing the departments and People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City to effectively implement targets and tasks, including the implementation of the theme for 2024 and Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) hands over an appointment decision to Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (L) offers flowers to Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy said that she will continuously carry out her tasks as a deputy of the 15th National Assembly and the action program when nominating for the elections of deputies to the National Assembly. She will accompany the HCMC People's Committee to study practical issues, contribute opinions, and propose policy construction as well as direct the implementation of tasks in the assigned areas to effectively implement resolutions of party congresses, especially Resolution of the 11th HCMC Party Congress.

Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy is elected as Vice chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee for the 2021-2026 term. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) hands over an appointment decision to Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) congratulates Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen handed over a decision of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee to appoint the Vice chairpersons of the Municipal People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai and Tran Thi Dieu Thuy as Vice Secretary and member of the Party Executive Committee of the HCMC People's Committee for the 2021 – 2026 term respectively.

HCMC's leaders congratulate the new Vice chairpersons of the Municipal People’s Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

