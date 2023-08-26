HCMC wants to boost cooperation with Cuba’s Artemisa province: official

Ho Chi Minh City wishes to strengthen cooperation with Cuba’s Artemisa province in the areas of mutual interest and Cuba's strength like health care and bio-technology, a municipal official said on August 25.

At a reception for visiting Governor of Artemisa province and Vice President of the Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Ricardo Concepcion Rodriguez, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Duong Anh Duc called on Cuban leaders to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to operate in the Caribbean nation.

He also suggested stronger collaboration in medical personnel training, especially family doctors.

HCMC stands ready to share its experience with Artemisa in economic management and economic policy making, especially policies towards private firms, he affirmed.

For his part, Ricardo Concepcion Rodriguez said Artemisa has paid attention to preserving sites linked with Vietnam such as Ben Tre village and a kindergarten in Bauta district.

The official said his visit aims to contribute to consolidating and enhancing the relations between Vietnamese and Cuban Parties, States and people, and fostering economic ties with Vietnamese localities.

Artemisa wants to learn from Vietnam’s and HCMC’s experience in policy making and economic development in order to optimise its advantages to spur economic growth, he said.