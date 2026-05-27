HCMC vows continued support for Japanese businesses, notes regular dialogue

Ho Chi Minh City reaffirmed that it will continue working closely with foreign firms to resolve business hurdles promptly.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committtee Nguyen Cong Vinh spoke this during a meeting between city officials and leadership from the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCH) and Japanese Consulate General yesterday.

Ho Chi Minh City Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh speaks at the meeting with leadership from the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCH) and Japanese Consulate General yesterday (Photo: Minh Chau)

On May 26, Ho Chi Minh City Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh met with Kume Kunihide, newly appointed Chairman of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Ho Chi Minh City (JCCH) and Ono Masuo, Japanese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, and members of the chamber’s leadership board.

At the meeting, after hearing an overview of Japanese business activities in the city presented by JCCH, Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh said he believed Kume Kunihide, with his many years of experience in the Vietnamese market and deep understanding of Vietnamese culture, would continue leading JCCH toward sustainable and effective development, contributing positively to cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and the Japanese business community.

The city Vice Chairman stressed that Ho Chi Minh City highly appreciated the cooperation and support of Ono Masuo in promoting ties between the city and Japanese partners, businesses, ministries and localities.

Kume Kunihide, newly appointed Chairman of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Ho Chi Minh City (JCCH), speaks at the meeting (Photo: Minh Chau)

Ho Chi Minh City also praised the constructive and straightforward cooperation spirit demonstrated by JCCH through regular dialogue mechanisms, particularly the Japanese Business Roundtable Conference.

According to Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh, the mechanism serves as a practical channel for the city to listen to and understand business concerns, enabling authorities to direct relevant departments and agencies to review and address issues under their jurisdiction promptly, while ensuring compliance with legal regulations.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh reaffirmed that Ho Chi Minh City would continue to accompany businesses and foreign communities living and working in the city, including Japanese enterprises and residents, to resolve difficulties promptly and appropriately.

By Minh Chau - Translated by Anh Quan