Deputy PM visits hospitalized kids ahead of International Children’s Day

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra visited and presented gifts to pediatric patients at Children's Hospital 2 on Saturday afternoon, ahead of the 2026 Action Month for Children and International Children's Day on June 1.

The program was organized by the Vietnam Children’s Protection Fund in coordination with related agencies and attended by Deputy Health Minister Tran Van Thuan, Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra visits children in Children's Hospital 2 ahead of International Children’s Day

The delegation visited children receiving treatment at the hospital’s oncology and hematology department and presented 100 gifts worth VND2 million (US$77) each to disadvantaged child patients.

The Deputy Prime Minister spoke with children and their families at hospital bedsides, encouraging the patients to remain optimistic and continue treatment.

She said the Communist Party, of Vietnam, the State and society always paid special attention to the protection, care and education of children, with the goal of ensuring all children live in safe environments, receive healthcare and education, and have opportunities to pursue their aspirations.

Deputy prime minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra and the officials pose for photo with pediatric patients

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra also expressed confidence that Children’s Hospital 2 would continue improving its professional standards and strengthen its role as one of the country’s leading pediatric centers.

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By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan