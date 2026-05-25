HCMC Party Chief extends Buddha’s birthday greetings

On May 25, a delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders led by Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang visited and extended greetings to Buddhist dignitaries and followers on the occasion of Lord Buddha’s 2570th birthday.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (L) and Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang (Photo: SGGP)

Joining the delegation were Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Van Bay, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and Chairman of the municipal Farmers’ Association Nguyen Thanh Trung.

During the visit to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) at Hue Nghiem Pagoda, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang extended his warm regards and best wishes for health to the elder monk, monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers for a peaceful and joyful Vesak season.

He acknowledged and expressed gratitude for the contributions made by monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Buddhist affairs, charitable activities, and social welfare programs. He also affirmed that the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha has consistently accompanied and actively participated in major programs of Ho Chi Minh City, contributing to the city’s construction and development.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang visits and extends greetings to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang. (Photo: SGGP)

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee wished Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang good health and expressed his hope that he would continue serving as a spiritual pillar and symbol of faith, guiding and educating Buddhist dignitaries and followers in contributing to the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, the country, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang expressed his sincere appreciation for the attention and support shown by Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders. He also shared his delight at the city’s continued development and its many meaningful programs aimed at improving both the material and spiritual well-being of residents.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (L) and Most Venerable Thich Le Trang (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and the delegation visit and extend Vesak greetings to the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha of Ho Chi Minh City and Most Venerable Thich Le Trang. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary then visited and extended greetings to the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha of Ho Chi Minh City and Most Venerable Thich Le Trang, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and Head of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Executive Board in the city, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

During the visit, Tran Luu Quang shared updates on the operation of the two-tier local administration model after nearly one year of implementation, particularly efforts to build a people-centered administration that remains close to and serves residents more effectively. The city is also implementing policies to expand parks, green spaces, and public areas for the benefit of residents.

He hoped that the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha of Ho Chi Minh City, together with monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers, would continue joining hands with the city for the well-being and happiness of every individual and family. He also wished Most Venerable Thich Le Trang, the Executive Board, and the Buddhist community in Ho Chi Minh City a joyful Vesak season and peace of mind.

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By Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh