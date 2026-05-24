"Green Sunday" program 2026 launched in Ho Chi Minh City

On May 24, the Standing Committee of the HCMC Youth Union, in coordination with the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Binh Hung Hoa Ward, launched the 2026 Green Sunday campaign.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong (6th, R) and delegates present trees to residents. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong, Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Hong Son, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Thi Tuyet Minh, and Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union Ho Thi Anh Tuyet.

Immediately following the launching ceremony, the Green Sunday campaign in Binh Hung Hoa Ward attracted the participation of more than 1,100 Youth Union members, association members, young people, officials, soldiers, pupils, students, and residents in activities aimed at improving the urban landscape, protecting environmental sanitation, and planting as well as caring for trees across the locality.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong presents trees to residents. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and President of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Federation, Le Tuan Anh, said that the event provided an opportunity for the city’s youth to further concretize the city’s policies on building a green, civilized, and modern urban area. It also aimed to join hands with local authorities in realizing the goal of developing a “Green Binh Hung Hoa,” thereby contributing to improving residents’ quality of life and creating a cleaner, safer, and more environmentally friendly living environment.

In particular, the youth of Ho Chi Minh City will continue promoting the implementation of the project titled “Saigon River – The River of My City,” focusing on activities to improve landscapes, protect environmental sanitation, and clear water flows along rivers, canals, and streams across the city. Through these efforts, the campaign seeks to gradually raise public awareness of environmental protection and foster a stronger sense of community responsibility in building a green, clean, beautiful, and sustainably developed Ho Chi Minh City.

Youth Union members and young people participate in environmental sanitation and clean-up activities. (Photo: SGGP)

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union hoped that the spirit of the Green Sunday campaign would continue to spread more strongly among Youth Union members, young people, and residents across the city. Through the campaign, each young person is encouraged to proactively carry out small yet meaningful actions for the community, thereby contributing to the development of Ho Chi Minh City into a civilized, modern, compassionate city with a high quality of life.

On the same day, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Green Binh Hung Hoa Park. Prior to the event, he and a delegation of representatives offered incense in commemoration of fallen heroes and martyrs at the Martyrs’ Memorial Stele House in Binh Hung Hoa Ward.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong and delegates, perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Green Binh Hung Hoa Park. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Binh Hung Hoa Ward, Pham Thi Ngoc Dieu, stated that upon completion, the park would serve the recreational, entertainment, and physical training needs of residents, while also making an important contribution to urban beautification efforts in the ward. The project is expected to help improve the living environment, enhance residents’ quality of life, and increase green coverage in Binh Hung Hoa Ward in particular and Ho Chi Minh City in general.

The Green Binh Hung Hoa Park covers an area of approximately 900 square meters and includes various facilities such as green spaces, walking paths, a playground, outdoor sports and exercise areas, a lighting system, and supporting infrastructure. Funding for the project was mobilized by the ward from benefactors and sponsors.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong and delegates offer incense in commemoration of fallen heroes and martyrs at the Martyrs’ Memorial Stele House in Binh Hung Hoa Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong and Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Binh Hung Hoa Ward Nguyen Viet Que Son present trees to locals. (Photo: SGGP)

Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Hong Son, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Thi Tuyet Minh present trees to locals. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh