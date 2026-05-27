Ho Chi Minh City

Pilot implementation of DRT proposed in Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City has proposed a three-year pilot implementation of a demand-responsive transport (DRT) model to enhance connectivity within the public transport system.

7-2072-5575.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City has proposed a three-year pilot implementation of a demand-responsive transport (DRT) model to enhance connectivity within the public transport system. (Photo: SGGP)

Recently, the city has focused on developing its public passenger transport network. However, the share of residents using public transport remains low compared to actual demand.

On May 25, Deputy Director of the Department of Construction Bui Hoa An said that the department has submitted a draft proposal to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, recommending that the Government permit a three-year pilot implementation of a demand-responsive transport (DRT) model. The initiative aims to enhance connectivity within the public transport system and better meet the travel needs of residents.

According to the Department of Construction, the proportion of people using the public passenger transport network remains low compared to actual demand. One of the reasons is that access to transport services in dispersed residential areas, new urban developments, and locations with limited transport infrastructure remains inconvenient.

On that basis, the city has proposed the implementation of a Demand-Responsive Transport (DRT) model—a flexible form of public transport that has been adopted in many countries. The model is intended to complement fixed-route bus services, reduce first- and last-mile distances, and enhance convenience for passengers.

Under the proposal, the DRT model would work in specific areas and routes approved by the right authorities, with a publicly shared list of pick-up and drop-off spots that can be changed based on real demand using technology.

During peak hours, vehicles would operate along fixed routes and stops, similar to conventional bus services. During off-peak hours, services would run on an on-demand basis, stopping only at locations where passengers had registered for them.

The pilot is expected to be implemented in several areas with high travel demand and a need to strengthen public transport connectivity, such as the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM), the city center, and areas along Metro Line No. 1.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

demand-responsive transport (DRT) public transport system Ho Chi Minh City

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn