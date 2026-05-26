HCMC reviews resettlement housing, land funds

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh has signed a directive conveying instructions from the city chairman on the management and use of resettlement housing and land funds across the city.

An urban area in Thanh My Tay Ward, HCMC

Under the directive, authorities in wards, communes, and special administrative zones are required to review, update, and fully report the current status of resettlement housing and land under their management. The review will cover housing and land previously allocated to projects but left unused, as well as properties currently managed by local authorities but not yet assigned to any project.

Local administrations must also compile demand for resettlement arrangements and assess the availability of housing and land funds to support projects in their areas. The reports are to be submitted to the Department of Construction before June 5.

The city’s Department of Construction has been tasked with coordinating relevant agencies to conduct a comprehensive review and assessment of the overall resettlement housing and land stock throughout HCMC. Based on the findings, the department will advise the municipal government on a unified management, allocation, and coordination mechanism tailored to actual local demand and the implementation needs of public investment and key infrastructure projects.

City leaders stressed that the management and allocation process must ensure the efficient use of public assets while allowing flexible coordination of resettlement resources among localities. The move aims to minimize prolonged vacancies and underutilization of available housing and land funds, particularly as some wards continue to face shortages for compensation and site-clearance work tied to urgent projects.

Authorities also emphasized that all allocation and coordination activities must comply with regulations, ensure transparency, and prevent waste of public assets while improving the efficiency of State management and resource utilization.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Thuy Doan